Severe winter storms can make running a business more unpredictable. But what’s the climate connection? And, a new book contrasts Western conservation with Indigenous science. We check out what it’s like to live on an island in the Great Lakes. Plus, debunking myths about the spotted lanternfly.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

Penn State researchers aim to debunk myths surrounding spotted lanternfly - One myth: The pest threatens all kinds of plants. But, it appears to only kill grapevines and Tree of Heaven, also an invasive species.

How extreme winter storms are connected to climate change and hurting businesses - Even severe winter storms are being connected to climate change and its costing businesses in Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

An Indigenous scientist wants us to look at conservation differently - Jessica Hernandez says Indigenous science and knowledge can make conservation more holistic and help us solve our toughest environmental problems.

Analysts forecast rise in oil and gas impact fees after prices rose in 2021 - Gas drillers are expected to pay about $234 million dollars in impact fees for 2021, nearly $90 million more than 2020, and potentially the highest payout ever.