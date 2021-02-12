fbpx

Some in Ohio say frack waste injection wells are being permitted in places where they don’t belong. Activists want a permit revoked for an injection well near Pittsburgh. A local practitioner shows us his version of ski ballet. There may be snow on the ground, but we’re planning for that summer garden now. 

 

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

 

 