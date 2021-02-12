Some in Ohio say frack waste injection wells are being permitted in places where they don’t belong. Activists want a permit revoked for an injection well near Pittsburgh. A local practitioner shows us his version of ski ballet. There may be snow on the ground, but we’re planning for that summer garden now.

More Ohioans Want Some Say in Siting Drilling Waste Injection Wells - Residents near injection wells in Ohio fear pollution, noise and earthquakes. Local leaders want some say in where these wells are located.

Starting Seeds Indoors Now for Your Dream Garden is Easy and Cheap - You don't need a green thumb to start seeds. Just follow these tips to get the special varieties of veggies and flowers you can only get from seed.

Pennsylvania Ranks 17th Among States Gearing Up for Shift to Electric Vehicles - The state received high marks for electric car rebates, but a new report said it needs to rapidly step up its efforts.

Environmental Group Starts Air Quality Educational Program For Teens - GASP is looking for teens for their new program pairing high school students in Allegheny County with peers in Birmingham, Ala. Both cities have historically poor air quality.

Dancing Down the Slopes to the Beat of His Own Drummer - This great-grandfather is keeping the lost art of ski ballet alive. And having a really good time doing it.

Groups Oppose Pittsburgh-Area Fracking Waste Injection Well - The groups are concerned about drinking water contamination and earthquakes. Regulators say it's safe.