Some in Ohio say frack waste injection wells are being permitted in places where they don’t belong. Activists want a permit revoked for an injection well near Pittsburgh. A local practitioner shows us his version of ski ballet. There may be snow on the ground, but we’re planning for that summer garden now.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- More Ohioans Want Some Say in Siting Drilling Waste Injection Wells - Residents near injection wells in Ohio fear pollution, noise and earthquakes. Local leaders want some say in where these wells are located.
- Starting Seeds Indoors Now for Your Dream Garden is Easy and Cheap - You don't need a green thumb to start seeds. Just follow these tips to get the special varieties of veggies and flowers you can only get from seed.
- Pennsylvania Ranks 17th Among States Gearing Up for Shift to Electric Vehicles - The state received high marks for electric car rebates, but a new report said it needs to rapidly step up its efforts.
- Environmental Group Starts Air Quality Educational Program For Teens - GASP is looking for teens for their new program pairing high school students in Allegheny County with peers in Birmingham, Ala. Both cities have historically poor air quality.
- Dancing Down the Slopes to the Beat of His Own Drummer - This great-grandfather is keeping the lost art of ski ballet alive. And having a really good time doing it.
- Groups Oppose Pittsburgh-Area Fracking Waste Injection Well - The groups are concerned about drinking water contamination and earthquakes. Regulators say it's safe.
- Range Resources Fined Nearly $300K for Misclassifying Wells - The wells should have been declared abandoned and plugged. If left unplugged, they can cause air, water and soil contamination.