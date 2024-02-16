We break down all the air quality news from the last few weeks: a new soot rule, a landmark settlement with U.S. Steel over a 2018 fire, and the EPA’s rejection of the company’s air permit. We’ll also hear about how future methane-spewing blowouts from gas storage facilities could happen because of design flaws in the wells. Plus, the search for an endangered flying squirrel in Pennsylvania.
We have news about a new effort to bring in federal clean energy funds to the region, outdoor recreation in Pa., funds to clean up coal mine pollution and more.
- A roadmap for growing Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation economy - DCNR's plan aims to have outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania create jobs and economic opportunity, and provide pathways to enjoy the outdoors.
- The search for endangered flying squirrels in the Poconos - A group is searching for endangered northern flying squirrels in the Poconos. Last count, there were only 33 in Pennsylvania.
- What you need to know about soot, U.S. Steel and Pittsburgh’s air - How the latest news about a new soot standard, a settlement with U.S. Steel and EPA's rejection of the company's air permit could impact Pittsburgh's air.
- New ‘Hub’ to help local governments in southwestern Pa. bring in historic clean energy funds - The effort will help municipal governments in a 10-county region access the billions of dollars available from the Inflation Reduction Act and infrastructure law.
- Pennsylvania gets $101 million to clean up old mines - Pennsylvania has 200,000 acres of abandoned mine land and more than 5,000 miles of streams contaminated by abandoned mine runoff.
- Why a natural gas storage climate ‘disaster’ that happened in Cambria County could happen again - A year after a major methane leak from an underground storage reservoir in western Pennsylvania, a new study identifies potentially thousands of similarly risky wells across the U.S.