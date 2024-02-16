We break down all the air quality news from the last few weeks: a new soot rule, a landmark settlement with U.S. Steel over a 2018 fire, and the EPA’s rejection of the company’s air permit. We’ll also hear about how future methane-spewing blowouts from gas storage facilities could happen because of design flaws in the wells. Plus, the search for an endangered flying squirrel in Pennsylvania.

We have news about a new effort to bring in federal clean energy funds to the region, outdoor recreation in Pa., funds to clean up coal mine pollution and more.

