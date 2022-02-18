The federal infrastructure law will give $330 million to Pa. to clean up abandoned oil/gas wells. Plus, the Supreme Court is set to hear a case about regulating greenhouse gas emissions that could have big implications. And, a conversation with Pennsylvania’s first director of outdoor recreation.
- Experts fear SCOTUS could hamstring EPA and other federal agencies in upcoming climate case - The case, West Virginia v. EPA, could mean more than just curtailing EPA's authority in addressing climate change. It could rein in other federal agencies.
- DCNR says it needs $1.4 billion to address infrastructure needs at state parks - DCNR says funds would address climate change, support infrastructure, and meet the high demand for outdoor recreation.
- Farmers often struggle with mental health. Officials hope a new helpline will change that - The helpline staff will understand agriculture: “They’re not going to tell a dairy farmer to take a two-week vacation.”
- Outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania just got a new champion - Nathan Reigner is Pennsylvania's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources first-ever director of outdoor recreation. "I'm recreation first."
- New hope to jump-start the clean up of Pennsylvania’s abandoned oil and gas wells - Pennsylvania has tens of thousands of abandoned oil and gas wells left behind by industry. New federal infrastructure money can help cap them and prevent pollution.
- As Pa. invests in electric vehicles, PennDOT vows to make driving them more accessible - They want to prioritize projects that help lower-income drivers go electric lIke placing charging stations in neighborhoods with apartments and in rural areas.