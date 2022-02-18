The federal infrastructure law will give $330 million to Pa. to clean up abandoned oil/gas wells. Plus, the Supreme Court is set to hear a case about regulating greenhouse gas emissions that could have big implications. And, a conversation with Pennsylvania’s first director of outdoor recreation.

Experts fear SCOTUS could hamstring EPA and other federal agencies in upcoming climate case - The case, West Virginia v. EPA, could mean more than just curtailing EPA's authority in addressing climate change. It could rein in other federal agencies.

Outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania just got a new champion - Nathan Reigner is Pennsylvania's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources first-ever director of outdoor recreation. "I'm recreation first."

New hope to jump-start the clean up of Pennsylvania’s abandoned oil and gas wells - Pennsylvania has tens of thousands of abandoned oil and gas wells left behind by industry. New federal infrastructure money can help cap them and prevent pollution.