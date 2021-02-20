fbpx

A racist government policy enacted decades ago has led to fewer green spaces in many communities across the country. We kick off a new series talking with Black leaders in environmental organizations with Grow Pittsburgh’s new executive director. People in counties with drilling activity haven’t seen the economic benefits of the industry. You don’t have to travel to Antarctica to help scientists with research on penguins (you don’t have to be an adult, either).

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

 

 