A racist government policy enacted decades ago has led to fewer green spaces in many communities across the country. We kick off a new series talking with Black leaders in environmental organizations with Grow Pittsburgh’s new executive director. People in counties with drilling activity haven’t seen the economic benefits of the industry. You don’t have to travel to Antarctica to help scientists with research on penguins (you don’t have to be an adult, either).
- FIRST PERSON: Denele Hughson, Grow Pittsburgh’s New Executive Director - “Seeds and plants want to grow. That is their purpose. You just have to get the right conditions for it, and everyone can learn it.”
- DEP gives OK to Public Comment on Fracking Wastewater Permits - 49 facilities were given permits with no comment period.
- Here’s Something to Do During the Pandemic: Become a Citizen Scientist - The world may have hit pause but science is still happening. And you can help researchers from the comfort of your couch.
- Study Finds Fewer Greenspaces in Historically Redlined Cities - Researchers found that urban neighborhoods lack greenspace today because of a specific government policy enacted over 80 years ago.