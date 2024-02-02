After last year’s train derailment in East Palestine, a local stream remains contaminated. We’ll examine why residents living about the polluted water are still concerned. We talk with a Pennsylvania resident just over the Ohio border who decided not to live full-time in her home. We find out what led to her decision and how she became an activist pushing for answers. And, people in East Palestine feel like the derailment fractured their community – they disagree about politics, the environment and health impacts.
Plus, a study of East Palestine residents’ health and Pennsylvania’s River of the Year.
- A year later, the stream flowing under peoples’ homes in East Palestine is still polluted - Sulphur Run winds its way through East Palestine and under homes through culverts. People living above the stream are worried about the continued contamination.
- East Palestine navigates division as it finds its way forward - A year after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, the town is divided between those who want to move on and those who can't.
- Study considers East Palestine post-derailment link between air quality and disease - Researchers will collect biological samples from impacted residents in Ohio and Pennsylvania to monitor changes in their DNA over time.
- A Pennsylvania resident impacted by the Norfolk Southern derailment pushes for answers - Hilary Flint of Enon Valley says she's can't live in her home full-time because of chemical contamination. She turned her situation into action.
- Environmental groups, residents hail ‘historic’ settlement in case against Clairton Coke Works - In addition to $19.5 million in upgrades, U.S. Steel will pay $5 million to communities, "the largest" in a citizen Clean Air Act lawsuit in Pa.