After last year’s train derailment in East Palestine, a local stream remains contaminated. We’ll examine why residents living about the polluted water are still concerned. We talk with a Pennsylvania resident just over the Ohio border who decided not to live full-time in her home. We find out what led to her decision and how she became an activist pushing for answers. And, people in East Palestine feel like the derailment fractured their community – they disagree about politics, the environment and health impacts.

Plus, a study of East Palestine residents’ health and Pennsylvania’s River of the Year.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn