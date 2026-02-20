Episode for February 20, 2026

How last year’s fatal blast at the Clairton Coke Works has impacted the community there. A new study shows how many deaths can be attributed to air pollution in the Pittsburgh region. Opposition to data centers is growing as dozens of the facilities are proposed for the region and they could impact the water supply. State agriculture officials are trying to stem a spike in avian flu cases among Pennsylvania poultry flocks. Ski ballet is no longer an Olympic sport, but it’s an art still being practiced on the slopes.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Study: Air pollution in Pittsburgh region responsible for 3,500 deaths in 2019 - Even thought the region’s air has started to come into compliance with federal clean air standards, it still ranks among the country’s dirtiest.
- After deadly explosion, safety and environmental lapses at U.S. Steel’s coke works now rest with Nippon - Six months after two deaths at the massive Clairton Coke Works, U.S. Steel’s new owner inherits the plant’s safety challenges and pollution violations. Nippon’s plans haven’t yet been released.
- ‘All hands on deck’ response to bird flu spike in Pennsylvania - State agricultural officials, USDA and other partners are increasing testing and surveillance to stem the dramatic poultry losses.
- Clairton sees hope but a history of disappointment six months after explosion - Residents living near U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works are hoping for a departure from decades of disinvestment and persistent pollution.
- Dancing Down the Slopes to the Beat of His Own Drummer - This great-grandfather is keeping the lost art of ski ballet alive. And having a really good time doing it.
- One proposed data center could use 20 million gallons of water a year - A proposed data center in Delaware City, Delaware, would use tens of millions of gallons of water every year.
ADDITIONAL LINKS
Pittsburgh’s poor neighborhoods are hotter due to more asphalt and fewer trees, study finds