Good news for a bat species that’s in decline. Former US Fish and Wildlife officials speak out against decreasing protections for migratory birds. Calls for a ‘just transition’ for coal workers in West Virginia and a fine for a landfill that takes fracking waste.

 

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

 

 