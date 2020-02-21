Good news for a bat species that’s in decline. Former US Fish and Wildlife officials speak out against decreasing protections for migratory birds. Calls for a ‘just transition’ for coal workers in West Virginia and a fine for a landfill that takes fracking waste.

Amid Climate Debate And Coal’s Decline, West Virginia Considers a ‘Just Transition’ - In West Virginia, some are beginning to discuss life after coal. “We’re in it. We’re in the transition. It’s going to get worse before it gets better."

DEP Fines Landfill Near Pittsburgh for Problems Tied to Fracking Waste - The landfill was sending liquid waste to a local sewage treatment plant, causing it to release contaminants including radium into the Monongahela River.

Wolf’s Cap-and-Trade Proposal Takes a Step Forward - DEP released a draft of its proposed rules for the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which would require polluters to pay for their ​carbon emissions over a certain level.