Good news for a bat species that’s in decline. Former US Fish and Wildlife officials speak out against decreasing protections for migratory birds. Calls for a ‘just transition’ for coal workers in West Virginia and a fine for a landfill that takes fracking waste.
- Amid Climate Debate And Coal’s Decline, West Virginia Considers a ‘Just Transition’ - In West Virginia, some are beginning to discuss life after coal. “We’re in it. We’re in the transition. It’s going to get worse before it gets better."
- DEP Fines Landfill Near Pittsburgh for Problems Tied to Fracking Waste - The landfill was sending liquid waste to a local sewage treatment plant, causing it to release contaminants including radium into the Monongahela River.
- Wolf’s Cap-and-Trade Proposal Takes a Step Forward - DEP released a draft of its proposed rules for the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which would require polluters to pay for their carbon emissions over a certain level.
- Northern Long-Eared Bat Was Improperly Denied Endangered Status. What’s Next? - A judge’s ruling gives environmentalists new hope for the future of a bat that's quickly disappearing from Pennsylvania.