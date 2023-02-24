We have the latest on the aftermath of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. We hear from residents in Beaver County who feel left out of the response and farmers concerned about the black soot they found on their homes and properties. Experts are now warning dioxins could be present. Plus, some are looking for additional soil and water testing from independent researchers outside of the government.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Activists look to outside researchers for answers on soil and water safety in East Palestine - We spoke with River Valley Organizing, an East Liverpool, Ohio nonprofit, about its effort to secure independent soil and water testing.
- Could dioxins be in the soil after the East Palestine train derailment? Experts weigh in - Experts fear that dioxins, a group of toxic chemicals, could have been formed when vinyl chloride was burned at the derailment site.
- Transportation Secretary visits East Palestine, calls for tougher rules for railroads - Buttigieg proposed improvements to rail safety, like higher fines, stronger railcar standards, and requiring at least two crew members on a train.
- Pennsylvanians near East Palestine say they’ve been forgotten across state lines - Some Pennsylvanians in Beaver County are worried about the land they grow crops on, the animals they hunt, the fish they eat and their long-term health.
- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine calls on Congress to look at rail safety following East Palestine derailment - DeWine said the railroads should have to notify communities of what's being transported through them.