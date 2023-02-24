We have the latest on the aftermath of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. We hear from residents in Beaver County who feel left out of the response and farmers concerned about the black soot they found on their homes and properties. Experts are now warning dioxins could be present. Plus, some are looking for additional soil and water testing from independent researchers outside of the government.

