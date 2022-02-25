We ask: Could Philadelphia use geothermal energy to meet its climate goals? And, a new book of poetry explores the damage that people have done to each other and nature. Vultures may have a bad name, but they serve an important function. Plus, the construction of the Mariner East pipeline is finally complete.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- A nature poet grapples with life at the edge of the climate crisis - Penn State professor Todd Davis' seventh collection of poetry explores the damage that people have done to each other and nature.
- The turkey vulture has a cast-iron stomach - Vultures have such bulletproof digestive systems they can even eat anthrax. But their powerful stomachs also serve an important environmental function.
- Geothermal energy lies right beneath our feet. Could Philadelphia tap into it? - Geothermal could help the city reach its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. It just has to convince the city-owned gas works.
- Group highlights economic and public health costs of fracking - One study examined pregnant women who live near natural gas wells and their exposure to toxic chemicals like benzene.
- Pennsylvania led gas-producing states in growth in 2021 - A new report credits the increase to unusually high gas prices in the second half of the year.
- Advocates say stricter air permit for Clairton Coke Works could help ensure air quality - U.S. Steel claims adding new emission limits go beyond what is allowed by the Clean Air Act.