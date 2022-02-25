fbpx

We ask: Could Philadelphia use geothermal energy to meet its climate goals? And, a new book of poetry explores the damage that people have done to each other and nature. Vultures may have a bad name, but they serve an important function. Plus, the construction of the Mariner East pipeline is finally complete.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

 