How word of a federal funding freeze disrupted efforts to clean up a century’s worth of abandoned mine pollution in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced the state again has access to more than $2 billion of federal money that had been frozen by the Trump administration. While some federal funding to Pennsylvania has been restored, other monies, like aid for farmers, are still in limbo. The Trump administration’s recent firings of staff at the U.S. Forest Service and the National Park Service have conservation organizations concerned.
Faith leaders, environmental advocates, and community organizers met for Pittsburgh’s first-ever Multi-Faith Community Forestry Summit. A unique partnership between a botanical garden and a bird rescue uses plant waste that would be composted to help injured birds.
Additional links:
Shapiro says Pa. can again access $2B in funds frozen by Trump administration
- Pennsylvania farm group faces layoffs amid federal funding freeze - The Trump administration has frozen USDA funds committed to Pasa Sustainable Agriculture to help farmers pay for climate-related projects.
- Trump’s federal funding freeze brought some abandoned mine cleanup in Pennsylvania to a standstill - Pennsylvania has the most abandoned coal mines in the U.S. Trump’s month-long funding freeze brought some of the work to fix it to a halt.
- Conservationists raise alarm over federal employee firings - The program manager of the Western Virginia Highlands Conservancy on what employee firings at key agencies could mean for conservation efforts in her state and across the nation.
- Amid frozen forestry funds, Pittsburgh’s faith leaders called to become environmental shepherds - Environmental leaders working to increase Pittsburgh's tree canopy met with faith groups to advocate for local action.
- Plant waste from a botanic garden creates natural habitat for injured birds - Native plant waste helps not only injured birds but the people who take care of them. “It makes me want to get up and come to work."