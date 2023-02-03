Can new recycling technologies that break plastics down into their chemical components save us from the plastic waste crisis? We talk with an environmental reporter about a new government study. Also, the North Country National Scenic Trail has only about 20 known hikers who have trekked the entire 4,800 miles through eight states, including Pennsylvania. But in the farm country of northwestern Ohio, one more name is about to be added to the list.

