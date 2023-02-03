Can new recycling technologies that break plastics down into their chemical components save us from the plastic waste crisis? We talk with an environmental reporter about a new government study. Also, the North Country National Scenic Trail has only about 20 known hikers who have trekked the entire 4,800 miles through eight states, including Pennsylvania. But in the farm country of northwestern Ohio, one more name is about to be added to the list.
- A trail less traveled: Few have hiked all 4,800 miles of the North Country Trail - Only 20 people are known to have hiked the entire North Country National Scenic Trail. In Ohio farm country, one more name is about to make the list.
- ‘Advanced’ plastic recycling using high heat and chemicals is environmentally problematic, a new government study finds - Industry is pursuing various technologies to recycle plastic, but environmentalists say they only worsen environmental problems.
- North Branch of the Susquehanna River receives state honor - It's been named Pennsylvania's River of the Year. The 182-mile branch of the Susquehanna flows through eight Northeastern Pa. counties.