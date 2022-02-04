A study finds the elderly living near fracking sites have a higher risk of dying prematurely. Plus, criminal charges against a pipeline company and the facts about solar energy. A climate reporter wants to hear from you. And a look at the role of fire at a the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Fears of Harm from Solar Panels Disproven by Science - Solar energy is on the rise in Pennsylvania. Fears of toxic metals and higher temperatures from solar panels have been disproven by science.
- Join StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt in her texting club about climate change - Sign up for Rachel's text club to learn more about climate change and to send her your questions.
- Energy Transfer facing 9 counts of environmental crimes for 2018 pipeline blast - A grand jury report finds company failed to properly oversee construction and erosion controls that led to an explosion in Beaver County.
- Pennsylvania could get $100M in federal money to plug leaky, old gas wells - There are nearly 27,000 known abandoned wells in Pennsylvania, but estimates put the total at 200,000. These wells are a source of methane, a potent greenhouse gas.
- Study finds elderly near fracking sites at higher risk of dying prematurely - Researchers looked at millions of Medicare records and found elderly people living downwind of fracking sites had a 3.1 percent increased risk of dying prematurely.