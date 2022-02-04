fbpx

A study finds the elderly living near fracking sites have a higher risk of dying prematurely. Plus, criminal charges against a pipeline company and ‌the‌ ‌facts‌ ‌about‌ ‌solar‌ ‌energy.‌ ‌A climate reporter wants to hear from you. And a look at the role of fire at a the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

 