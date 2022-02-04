A study finds the elderly living near fracking sites have a higher risk of dying prematurely. Plus, criminal charges against a pipeline company and ‌the‌ ‌facts‌ ‌about‌ ‌solar‌ ‌energy.‌ ‌A climate reporter wants to hear from you. And a look at the role of fire at a the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

Fears of Harm from Solar Panels Disproven by Science - Solar energy is on the rise in Pennsylvania. Fears of toxic metals and higher temperatures from solar panels have been disproven by science.

Join StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt in her texting club about climate change - Sign up for Rachel's text club to learn more about climate change and to send her your questions.

Energy Transfer facing 9 counts of environmental crimes for 2018 pipeline blast - A grand jury report finds company failed to properly oversee construction and erosion controls that led to an explosion in Beaver County.

Pennsylvania could get $100M in federal money to plug leaky, old gas wells - There are nearly 27,000 known abandoned wells in Pennsylvania, but estimates put the total at 200,000. These wells are a source of methane, a potent greenhouse gas.