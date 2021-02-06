What you need to know about Allegheny County meeting federal air standards for the first time ever. Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf’s budget address doesn’t mention climate, a gas well spews wastewater in Ohio, and New River Gorge rock climbers reckon with racist route names. US Supreme Court to hear a pipeline case.

What You Need to Know About Air Quality Improvements in Allegheny County - We have the details about which air quality standards Allegheny County now meets, how these gains were made, and if they will last.

New River Gorge Rock Climbers Grapple With Racist Route Names - Develop a climbing route and it's yours to name. But many have names that are offensive to people of color, women, LGBTQ people and others.

U.S. Supreme Court to Hear PennEast Pipeline Eminent Domain Case - New Jersey says the pipeline company can't take state-controlled conservation land for the project. A federal appeals court agreed that condemning public land violates the 11th Amendment.

Unused Gas Well Spews What’s Suspected to Be Frack Waste, Killing Fish - The leak, which is now contained, killed fish in a small stream in Noble County, Ohio. The well hasn't produced natural gas in years.