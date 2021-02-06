What you need to know about Allegheny County meeting federal air standards for the first time ever. Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf’s budget address doesn’t mention climate, a gas well spews wastewater in Ohio, and New River Gorge rock climbers reckon with racist route names. US Supreme Court to hear a pipeline case.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- What You Need to Know About Air Quality Improvements in Allegheny County - We have the details about which air quality standards Allegheny County now meets, how these gains were made, and if they will last.
- New River Gorge Rock Climbers Grapple With Racist Route Names - Develop a climbing route and it's yours to name. But many have names that are offensive to people of color, women, LGBTQ people and others.
- U.S. Supreme Court to Hear PennEast Pipeline Eminent Domain Case - New Jersey says the pipeline company can't take state-controlled conservation land for the project. A federal appeals court agreed that condemning public land violates the 11th Amendment.
- Unused Gas Well Spews What’s Suspected to Be Frack Waste, Killing Fish - The leak, which is now contained, killed fish in a small stream in Noble County, Ohio. The well hasn't produced natural gas in years.
- Climate Change Doesn’t Get a Mention in Wolf’s Budget Address - Wolf proposed mainly flat funding for environmental agencies and a severance tax on natural gas.
- Report: Pennsylvania Stands to Gain 243,000 Jobs a Year from Clean Energy - “We’re looking at jobs for carpenters, machinists, environmental scientists, secretaries, accountants, truck drivers, roofers, agricultural labor.”