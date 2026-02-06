Episode for February 6, 2026

Council members in an Ohio town were concerned when a company planned to store fracking wastewater deep underground near their source of drinking water. The industry says stopping the operation would be government overreach. Why some impacted by the East Palestine train derailment still haven’t been compensated almost two years after a settlement with the railway company. A new symptom tracker for East Palestine residents is helping researchers document health changes stemming from the derailment.

Federal regulators will no longer consider the economic costs of harm to human health when regulating certain air pollutants. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro touted the benefits of new data centers in his annual budget address but wants them to generate their own power.

