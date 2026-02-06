Episode for February 6, 2026

Council members in an Ohio town were concerned when a company planned to store fracking wastewater deep underground near their source of drinking water. The industry says stopping the operation would be government overreach. Why some impacted by the East Palestine train derailment still haven’t been compensated almost two years after a settlement with the railway company. A new symptom tracker for East Palestine residents is helping researchers document health changes stemming from the derailment.
Federal regulators will no longer consider the economic costs of harm to human health when regulating certain air pollutants. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro touted the benefits of new data centers in his annual budget address but wants them to generate their own power.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- EPA decision could lead to reversal of clean air gains - In January, the U.S. Environmetal Protection Agency announced the economic value of human health benefits will no longer be a factor in air pollution regulations for soot and smog.
- Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro wants more data centers but they need to bring their own power - Gov. Shapiro said his data center proposal includes greater transparency, community outreach and water conservation.
- New symptom tracker, trial aim to document residents’ symptoms after East Palestine train derailment - A new tool for East Palestine residents is helping researchers document health changes stemming from the Norfolk Southern train derailment.
- The Derailment That Never Ended - Three years after the East Palestine disaster, everybody’s gotten paid — except the victims.
- In southeast Ohio, state and local officials fight over the future of injection wells - Marietta’s city council passed a resolution asking the state for a three-year moratorium on injection well activity within Washington County.
ADDITIONAL LINKS:
Pa. Gov. Shapiro says investor-owned utilities are making too much profit at the expense of ratepayers