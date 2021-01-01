fbpx

A look back at environmental stories of 2020. Blaming the pandemic, some people doubt that a petrochemical boom will actually come to the Ohio Valley. The boom and bust of the coal industry means Appalachia needs new economic solutions to undo decades of neglect. And the massive protests against racial discrimination last year brought more attention to environmental justice. 

 

 

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

 