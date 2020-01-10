fbpx

9   +   4   =  
Lost your password?

A study shows thousands of lives saved from switching from coal to natural gas for power. An update on air quality in Pittsburgh and a settlement with U.S. Steel. A proposed rule by EPA would limit the kinds of scientific studies used to create environmental and public health regulations. Our Good River series about the Ohio River continues.

 

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

 