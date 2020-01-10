A study shows thousands of lives saved from switching from coal to natural gas for power. An update on air quality in Pittsburgh and a settlement with U.S. Steel. A proposed rule by EPA would limit the kinds of scientific studies used to create environmental and public health regulations. Our Good River series about the Ohio River continues.
- What You Need to Know About Air Quality, the U.S. Steel Settlement and Temperature Inversions - We discuss the settlement of a class action lawsuit against U.S. Steel and how the Christmas temperature inversion that made Pittsburgh's air smell like "rotten eggs, sewer backup, burning plastic and hospital waste."
- Trump on Earth Podcast: Strengthening Transparency or Silencing Science? - A new rule proposed by the Trump administration would limit scientific studies that use confidential health data when setting public health regulations.
- Study: Replacing Coal Plants with Natural Gas Cut Pollution, Saved Lives - The study found an estimated 26,000 lives were saved by replacing coal with natural gas, but health impacts from fracking weren't considered in the study.
- The Minds Behind Louisville’s Riverfront Revival - The Ohio River’s image in Louisville went from from dumping ground and coal barge causeway to natural resource and recreation trail.