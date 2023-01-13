State regulators call out the conventional oil and gas industry for a widespread failure to comply with Pennsylvania environmental regulations. And, an art exhibit aims to give trees the legal tools to protect themselves. Plus, we go forest bathing in Frick Park to improve our mental and physical health. We have news about a proposed new federal limit for soot, an investigation into a Christmas Day natural gas explosion, and Pa. Governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s choice for DEP secretary.

