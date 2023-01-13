State regulators call out the conventional oil and gas industry for a widespread failure to comply with Pennsylvania environmental regulations. And, an art exhibit aims to give trees the legal tools to protect themselves. Plus, we go forest bathing in Frick Park to improve our mental and physical health. We have news about a proposed new federal limit for soot, an investigation into a Christmas Day natural gas explosion, and Pa. Governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s choice for DEP secretary.
- DEP issues scathing report on the conventional oil and gas industry - DEP calls out the industry as having "a culture of noncompliance as an acceptable norm."
- Carnegie International project seeks legal personhood for a tree - The black gum tree on Pittsburgh's North Side is like any other tree, but one day it could take you to court.
- Pa. natural gas plant explosion under investigation in Washington County - The Christmas Day explosion at Energy Transfer's Revolution Cryo plant caused a fire to burn for most of the day, venting gases and flames.
- EPA’s proposed air quality standards aren’t strong enough, Pittsburgh advocates say - Advocates want tougher air quality protections, especially for Mon Valley residents impacted by industrial pollution.
- Turning to Forests for Better Health - People are finding that forests are good medicine. To improve health, one local therapist is taking groups 'forest bathing' in Frick Park.