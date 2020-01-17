The Trump administration’s policies couldn’t keep the largest privately-held coal company from bankruptcy. A new report details impacts from coal mining in Pennsylvania, while state park officials say they can’t keep up with maintenance needs. Plus, living on a Lake Erie island.

Assessing the Damage from Mining: a 5 Year Report - One thing the report found was that the information system to track impacts dates back to the 1990s. Another finding is that coal companies are buying up land that they are mining under.

Trump Wants to Roll Back Environmental Reviews of Major Projects Like Pipelines - This rollback would eliminate the need for environmental impact studies for not just pipelines but other infrastructure projects like highways.

Wait, People Live There…In the Winter? - Most of the 32,000 islands in the Great Lakes are uninhabited. But the people who live year-round on about 30 of them are banding together to preserve their way of life.