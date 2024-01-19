Since the East Palestine train derailment, local fire companies and first responders are looking at their own resources and training, and how they can prepare for the next derailment or environmental disaster. A new study looks at whether fossil fuel workers have the right skills and live in the right places for future clean energy jobs. Plus, a new study identifies hundreds of chemicals in everday products that increase breast cancer risk.
We have news about Philadelphia’s renewable energy goals, Norfolk Southern’s progress, Future Farmers of America and solar jobs.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
Additional Links
- Teens grow a love for agriculture in Future Farmers of America
- This solar industry training program focuses on justice-involved Philadelphians
- Study: Fossil fuel workers have skills for clean energy jobs but might have to move - While workers in the coal, gas and oil industries have the right skills, future clean energy jobs might not be coming to places like Appalachia.
- East Palestine train derailment reveals need for more first responder training - What can firefighters learn from the derailment and how can they be better prepared for the next time?
- Study finds more than 900 common chemicals linked to breast cancer risk - Many of these chemicals are commonly found in food, hair products and skincare products.
- Philadelphia will power up to 25% of its buildings with solar energy from Adams County array - A 230,000-panel solar field in Adams County will put Philadelphia closer to its goal of powering all of its buildings with renewable energy by 2030.
- Norfolk Southern CEO touts progress in East Palestine 1 year after derailment - Alan Shaw said that Norfolk Southern has fulfilled all of the commitments it made and that it’s continuing to work in East Palestine.