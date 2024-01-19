Since the East Palestine train derailment, local fire companies and first responders are looking at their own resources and training, and how they can prepare for the next derailment or environmental disaster. A new study looks at whether fossil fuel workers have the right skills and live in the right places for future clean energy jobs. Plus, a new study identifies hundreds of chemicals in everday products that increase breast cancer risk.

We have news about Philadelphia’s renewable energy goals, Norfolk Southern’s progress, Future Farmers of America and solar jobs.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

Additional Links