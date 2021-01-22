Fears of harms from solar panels have been disproven by scientists. The Biden administration’s policies on public lands will be very different from Trump’s. We look at environmental issues for the Pennsylvania legislature in the coming year. Climate scientist Michael Mann discusses new tactics by climate deniers, and why he’s so optimistic for the future.

Climate Scientist Michael Mann: ‘We’re Going to Need Every Tool We Have’ - Penn State’s Michael Mann talks about tactics used by climate deniers, what needs to be done about the climate crisis, and why he’s optimistic.

Fears of Harm from Solar Panels Disproven by Science - Solar energy is on the rise in Pennsylvania. Fears of toxic metals and higher temperatures from solar panels have been disproven by science.

Proposal to Join Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Draws 13,000 Comments - Enviro groups claim support for the rule, which will help address climate change. Industry supporters say online system shut out people without reliable internet.

With Biden vow to rejoin Paris Agreement, cities and states look forward to federal partnership on climate - Cities and states have had to tackle climate change with little to no federal help over the past four years. That's about to change.

Trump on Earth: The Series Finale - We made it! Our Trump on Earth podcast has come to an end. We take a look at the last four years under Trump.