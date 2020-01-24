fbpx

The Trump EPA ends protections for nearly a fifth of the nation’s streams and half the wetlands, and proposes ending the requirement for environmental reviews and public input for all kinds of projects. Plus, what’s next for air quality in Allegheny County? A look at mercury pollution in the Ohio River.

 

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

 