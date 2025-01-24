Manufacturing is cleaner and more automated than when it hit its peak in the Pittsburgh area in the 1950s. Federal dollars and clean energy have revolutionized manufacturing, but what happens now that President Trump is back in office? Jobs in clean energy are expanding faster in Pennsylvania than the state’s overall economy, according to a new report. A climate journalist looks at the potential consequences of President Trump’s first executive orders dealing with energy development. In its last days, the Biden Administration awarded Pennsylvania money to launch rebate programs for electric appliances like heat pumps and home improvements that conserve energy.
- Trump’s executive orders champion fossil fuels, knock back wind power - We break down President Donald Trump's executive orders that declare an energy emergency, prioritize drilling and pull back on wind and EV development.
- Report: Clean energy workforce is growing in Pennsylvania, but challenges remain - The number of clean energy jobs is growing in Pennsylvania, but what will it take to keep the momentum going?
- Biden administration awarded home energy rebate money to Pa. in final days - The rebates will reduce the cost of electric heat pumps, electric stoves, wiring and insulation. They’re expected to roll out this year.
- How manufacturing in southwestern Pa. is building a clean, green future - Federal clean energy funds have fueled growth in manufacturing in the region. A skilled workforce and continued investments are key.