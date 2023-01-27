One stop for some birds migrating south from Pennsylvania is the cloud forest in Costa Rica. But the cool, misty mountains are getting warmer and drier. Plus, closer to home, birders and naturalists oppose new development next to a wetland in Huntington County. January is National Radon Action month, and that means it’s time to test your home for the radioactive, cancer-causing gas.
Living on Earth: Cloud Forest Bird Count
- Claim that Pa. climate program was unlawfully delayed is moot, court says - The opinion in this case doesn’t affect Pa.’s attempt to join RGGI, a program among 11 eastern states to cut CO2 emissions from power plants.
- Test your home (or school) for radon to reduce lung cancer risk - Many Pennsylvanians are unknowingly exposed to the radioactive gas in their homes, but there’s something they can do about it.
- Plans for a gas station next to a popular wetland in Huntingdon County spark opposition - Birders and residents are against a plan to build a gas station and truck stop next to the Old Crow Wetland. They say it would threaten an area teeming with wildlife.