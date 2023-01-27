One stop for some birds migrating south from Pennsylvania is the cloud forest in Costa Rica. But the cool, misty mountains are getting warmer and drier. Plus, closer to home, birders and naturalists oppose new development next to a wetland in Huntington County. January is National Radon Action month, and that means it’s time to test your home for the radioactive, cancer-causing gas.

Living on Earth: Cloud Forest Bird Count

