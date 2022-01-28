Plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit against U.S. Steel asked a judge to find the company violated the Clean Air Act 12,000 times after a 2018 fire. A rare but deadly virus carried by deer ticks has been found in high numbers in a township park. A city kid learns to love winter through a cold and snowy camping trip.



Analysts forecast rise in oil and gas impact fees after prices rose in 2021 - Gas drillers are expected to pay about $234 million dollars in impact fees for 2021, nearly $90 million more than 2020, and potentially the highest payout ever.

Rare but potentially deadly Deer Tick Virus found at high levels at a Clearfield County park - The virus, which can cause severe disease and even death in humans, was detected in 92 percent of black-legged ticks sampled at the municipal park. What exactly is Deer Tick Virus?

Legislation pits two climate efforts — solar energy and plugging abandoned gas wells — against each other - The GOP-backed bill would require the state to sell credits created by government-owned renewable energy projects and use the money to plug abandoned oil and gas wells.

Essay: Winter camping, an unexpected love - How a winter with the Student Conservation Association turned this city dweller into a lover of cold nights spent outdoors.

In federal court, plaintiffs say U.S. Steel fire, pollution control outage was a ‘complete failure’ - Plaintiffs want U.S. Steel charged with 12,000 air quality violations from the 2018 Christmas Eve fire that knocked out pollution controls for three months. U.S. Steel argued that the number of violations is inflated.

PA expects boost to mine land and water cleanups with coming infrastructure money - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was in Pa. to discuss funds from the new infrastructure law to reclaim abandoned mine sites. Pennsylvania expects to receive $3.8 billion over 15 years.