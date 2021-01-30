Reports of illegal dumping are up in Pennsylvania. Why? A wastewater authority is promoting solar energy in Centre County. A report criticizes DEP for allowing coal mining to damage streams. Allegheny County finally meets air quality standards.

Impact Fees Expected to Drop Due to Low Natural Gas Prices - Fees haven't been this low since the program started. That's bad news for some smaller communities that rely on the fees for their budgets.

In Centre County, Solar Energy Has an Unlikely Booster: The Wastewater Authority - The wastewater authority wants to put solar panels on homes in a pilot project to generate renewable energy and offset water pollution.

Reports of Illegal Dumping in Pennsylvania Way Up in 2020 - People dump all kinds of trash, like tires, construction debris and household garbage. 2020 saw a dramatic rise in reports of dump sites.

For the First Time Ever, Allegheny County Meets Federal Air Quality Standards - All eight monitors met the standards, including the most polluted one near the Clairton Coke Works.

This Tough, Little Bird Loses Ten Percent of Its Weight Each Night - Black-capped chickadees clamor around bird feeders in the winter. They have a diet that many of us might envy -- they eat all day long, and lose much of it overnight.