- Impact Fees Expected to Drop Due to Low Natural Gas Prices - Fees haven't been this low since the program started. That's bad news for some smaller communities that rely on the fees for their budgets.
- In Centre County, Solar Energy Has an Unlikely Booster: The Wastewater Authority - The wastewater authority wants to put solar panels on homes in a pilot project to generate renewable energy and offset water pollution.
- Reports of Illegal Dumping in Pennsylvania Way Up in 2020 - People dump all kinds of trash, like tires, construction debris and household garbage. 2020 saw a dramatic rise in reports of dump sites.
- For the First Time Ever, Allegheny County Meets Federal Air Quality Standards - All eight monitors met the standards, including the most polluted one near the Clairton Coke Works.
- This Tough, Little Bird Loses Ten Percent of Its Weight Each Night - Black-capped chickadees clamor around bird feeders in the winter. They have a diet that many of us might envy -- they eat all day long, and lose much of it overnight.
- Report Faults DEP for Failure to Protect Streams from Mining in Western Pa. - The report says DEP is allowing dozens of miles of streambeds to be damaged from longwall mining in southwestern Pa.