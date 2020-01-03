fbpx

8   +   2   =  
Lost your password?

We revisit some of our biggest stories of 2019: the 40th anniversary of the partial meltdown at Three Mile Island and links to thyroid cancer; environmental investigations involving the fracking boom; and a court order not publish the details of a sealed agreement between a gas driller and residents of Washington County. Plus, PFAS contamination of drinking water including private wells.

 

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

 