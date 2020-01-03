We revisit some of our biggest stories of 2019: the 40th anniversary of the partial meltdown at Three Mile Island and links to thyroid cancer; environmental investigations involving the fracking boom; and a court order not publish the details of a sealed agreement between a gas driller and residents of Washington County. Plus, PFAS contamination of drinking water including private wells.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

Thyroid Cancer Study Re-Ignites Debate over Three Mile Island Accident - Many thyroid cancer patients point to the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island 40 years ago as the cause of their disease. A Penn State College of Medicine study shows a correlation.

Residents with PFAS-Contaminated Well Water in Limbo as DEP Investigates - Jessica Cutaiar never liked the taste of her well water. Now she knows it is contaminated with PFAS, a chemical used in fire retardant foam.