This week on The Allegheny Front, a special report. It’s been two years since the the Norfolk Southern train derailed near the Pennsylvania-Ohio border. Researchers have been looking at how the toxic chemicals released in the disaster could impact people’s health, and many who lived nearby still have health questions. A Western Pennsylvania Congressman is calling on leaders in Washington to pass rail safety legislation.
Also, Gov. Josh Shapiro touts an agreement to prevent spike in electricity bills. Fifteen environmental justice communities in Allegheny County are now eligible to receive funds to address climate change. A festival in central Pennsylvania celebrates the American chestnut, while educating about its conservation struggles.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Inaugural ‘Pennsylvania Chestnut Festival’ promotes history and conservation efforts - The American chestnut is functionally extinct in North America. A new festival looks to celebrate the chestnut's history and raise awareness about its recovery efforts.
- Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro touts agreement to prevent spike in electricity bills - Governor Josh Shapiro said Pennsylvanians will be spared a steep rate increase proposed last year by the operator of the state's electric grid.
- Two years after train derailment in East Palestine, some residents worry about liver disease - Researchers are tracking some residents who became sick from contamination from the derailment and chemical releases for long-term health impacts like liver disease.
- Nearly $1M grant to fund climate projects in Allegheny County environmental justice communities - Fifteen environmental justice communities in the county are eligible for funding to address flooding with projects like rain gardens, green infrastructure and debris removal.
Additional links:
Deluzio calls on Vance to push rail safety on eve of East Palestine derailment anniversary