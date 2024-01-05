New federal rules for hydrogen projects aim to ensure tax credits go to clean hydrogen production, but some Pennsylvania lawmakers aren’t happy. We’ll also hear about how railway workers and safety advocates are pushing for new solutions to prevent derailments like the one in East Palestine, Ohio. Plus, to help injured birds recover, a sanctuary is building natural habitats with plant waste from a nearby botanical garden.
We have news about a Pennsylvania bill to increase the renewable energy standard, new federal methane rules, low natural gas impact fees and tick studies.
- Norfolk Southern deploys high-speed inspection portal near East Palestine. Some say more is needed
After East Palestine derailment, efforts to improve railroad safety regulations creep along
- Proposed federal hydrogen tax credit rules could be worth billions for projects, including those in Pa. - The Department of Treasury’s new proposed rules for tax credits for "clean hydrogen" could be a boon for boosting the nascent clean energy industry. But some say they are too strict.
- Plant waste from a botanic garden creates natural habitat for injured birds - Native plant waste helps not only injured birds but the people who take care of them. “It makes me want to get up and come to work."
- Pa. drilling fees for 2023 estimated to be among lowest on record - It's about $100 million less than the previous year. Impact fees go to communities get to help offset the effects of natural gas drilling.
- Pa. lawmakers debate proposal to raise state’s renewable energy goal - A bill in the state House would increase the amount of electricity Pennsylvania gets from renewable sources from 8% now to 30% by 2030.
- Pa. will have two years to update methane rules for oil and gas sites to match EPA - The new EPA rule aims to avoid 80% of methane emissions by 2038, an estimated 58 million tons. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas.