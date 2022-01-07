We talk to a reporter who has chronicled the catastrophic environmental legacy of coal. Advocates hope new federal money will help clean up waterways polluted from mine drainage. A startup uses technology to make farming easier. The Mariner East pipeline, plagued by delays and environmental damage, will soon be finished.
- Pa. expects billions from the infrastructure law for coal mine cleanups. Will it help polluted waterways? - Abandoned mines pollute thousands of miles of waterways in Pa. Advocates want to make sure funds from the new Infrastructure law to help pay for the cleanup.
- Farming is grueling work, but a Pittsburgh startup is using technology to make it easier - The agricultural industry is struggling to sell young people farming. But technology may be changing that.
- Mariner East pipeline is set to be completed in 2022, after years of environmental damage and delays - From the start, Mariner East’s construction has caused dozens of drilling mud spills, led to dangerous sinkholes, and polluted drinking water.
- Study: Flood risk rising across Pennsylvania as climate changes - While most communities are projected to face higher flood risks by 2099, smaller cities and boroughs have the highest risk for severe flooding.
- Coal powered the industrial revolution. It left behind an ‘absolutely massive’ environmental catastrophe - Scenes from the end of coal: A blasted mountaintop in Kentucky, an underground inferno in Pennsylvania, slowly dying maples in New Hampshire and a toxic pile of waste in Florida.