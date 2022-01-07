We talk to a reporter who has chronicled the catastrophic environmental legacy of coal. Advocates hope new federal money will help clean up waterways polluted from mine drainage. A startup uses technology to make farming easier. The Mariner East pipeline, plagued by delays and environmental damage, will soon be finished.



Pa. expects billions from the infrastructure law for coal mine cleanups. Will it help polluted waterways? - Abandoned mines pollute thousands of miles of waterways in Pa. Advocates want to make sure funds from the new Infrastructure law to help pay for the cleanup.

Study: Flood risk rising across Pennsylvania as climate changes - While most communities are projected to face higher flood risks by 2099, smaller cities and boroughs have the highest risk for severe flooding.