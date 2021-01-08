Pennsylvania is on the cusp of a solar boom, but are some against rows of solar panels in their backyards. Efforts in Ohio to create heavier penalties for trespass of infrastructure like gas pipelines. A former Trump EPA official shares his story and concerns about the role of science at the agency.
- Pennsylvania is on the cusp of a solar energy boom. Some communities want to fight it. - Another front in the debate over energy emerges in Pennsylvania: Leasing land for clean energy versus living next to hundreds of solar panels.
- State Gives $34 Million for Water Cleanup - The Growing Greener program funded 149 projects across Pennsylvania for improvements like reducing farm runoff and restoring watersheds.
- Study: Pa. Heart Failure Patients Near Fracking More Likely to be Hospitalized - A new study found heart failure patients living near fracking operations were more likely to be hospitalized than those farther away.
- ‘Anti-Protest’ Bill Passes Ohio House - The bill calls for stiffer penalties for trespassing and tampering of infrastructure like pipelines. Enviro groups say the bill could stifle legitimate protests.