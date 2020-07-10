Environmental health advocates weigh in on the grand jury report that says the state didn’t do enough to protect residents from the industry. Plus a court says the federal government needs to step up to regulate coke ovens. And climate activist Bill McKibben on why divesting from fossil fuels makes financial sense.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Environmental Groups Win New Coke Oven Regulation - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency conceded in federal court that it failed to properly regulate certain aspects of coke ovens, like U.S. Steel’s plant in Clairton.
- Pa. House moves to block RGGI entrance as DEP estimates it will save money and lives - Under RGGI, a cap-and-trade program, power plants have to pay for the carbon dioxide they emit.
- Bill McKibben on the Divestment Movement - The author of “The End of Nature” and co-founder of 350.org reflects on what the divestment movement has achieved so far and how it all began.
- Group Hopes Grand Jury Report Will Put Health at Center of Fracking Debate - The report outlines health problems of people living near fracking wells. The Environmental Health Project says it's about time public health take center stage.