Residents of a tiny coal town in West Virginia went without clean water for more than a decade until a California nonprofit stepped in. We revisit the story of a volunteer who tried to restore a stream in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania until Sunoco began building the Mariner East pipeline. Then, he watched as they polluted it.

A new study follows in the footsteps of surveys going back 200 years when biodiversity was “unbelievable.” Now those wild places are filled with invasive plants. Plus, how to spot poison hemlock, news about a fracking incident, and Gov. Wolf vetos an anti-climate bill.

