Residents of a tiny coal town in West Virginia went without clean water for more than a decade until a California nonprofit stepped in. We revisit the story of a volunteer who tried to restore a stream in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania until Sunoco began building the Mariner East pipeline. Then, he watched as they polluted it.
A new study follows in the footsteps of surveys going back 200 years when biodiversity was “unbelievable.” Now those wild places are filled with invasive plants. Plus, how to spot poison hemlock, news about a fracking incident, and Gov. Wolf vetos an anti-climate bill.
- New survey finds urban woodlands dense with landscaping plants - The study in the Cincinnati area follows surveys going back 200 years. Today, wild places are filled with plants that escaped from yards and gardens.
- After years of contamination at Pittsburgh airport, nearby drinking water still hasn’t been tested - The airport has known about the potential PFAS contamination for years. Now, its $1.4 billion construction project could make it worse.
- Gov. Wolf vetoes GOP effort to block local climate legislation - The bill is part of a nationwide effort to stop municipal bans on natural gas hook-ups in buildings. Wolf said it would hamper local climate efforts.
- He wanted to help Snitz Creek. Instead, he watched Sunoco pollute it - Russ Collins has been spending his retirement trying to improve Snitz Creek in Lebanon County. When Sunoco began constructing the Mariner East pipeline, he saw the stream turn orange.
- EQT stops fracking at site in Greene County after claim of water contamination; DEP investigating - The incident happened in June at an EQT gas well. Nearby residents say their water changed color, and they haven't been able to drink it.
- How to spot poison hemlock, a dangerous invasive plant masquerading as a wildflower - Its lacy, white flowers are sometimes confused with other plants in the same family, like Queen Anne's lace. If ingested, poison hemlock can be fatal.
- Trauma in coal town remains raw after a decade on boil water advisory - West Virginia residents were unable to pay to connect to a water system that would have provided clean water until the nonprofit, Dig Deep, stepped in.