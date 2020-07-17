The race to save a plant so rare, few have ever seen it. Native plants can create habitat yard by yard. The combination of an invasive shrub and foraging mice could be bad for future forests. News about the Ohio ethane cracker, tax breaks for natural gas and one of Trump’s biggest environmental rollbacks yet.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- The Race to Save the Rare Mountain Lover - One of the rarest plants in Pennsylvania may go extinct. Scientists are trying to save it armed with a squirt bottle and notepad.
- Invasive Barberry and Small Mammals Could Be Bad Combination for Pennsylvania’s Woodlands - New research shows Japanese barberry shrubs give small rodents cover to eat tree seedlings. This doesn't bode well for future forests.
- Creating Native Habitat Yard by Yard - Native plants can transform your yard into habitat for insects, birds and other wildlife.
- Trump Administration Finalizing Rollback of Rules for Landmark Environmental Law - NEPA requires federal assessments of environmental impacts for projects like large pipelines and highways. The new rules will limit and, in some cases, eliminate these reviews.
- Wolf, Legislature Draw Closer to More Natural Gas Tax Breaks - Lawmakers say Wolf has agreed to a compromise measure to incentivize the use of natural gas in fertilizer and petrochemical manufacturing.
- Investor Pulls Out of Proposed Ohio Cracker Plant - Still, PTTGC America says building the cracker plant - 65 miles southwest of Pittsburgh - remains a top priority.