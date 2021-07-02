Despite decreasing pollution, climate change is making air quality worse. We’ll hear from climate expert Michael Mann who says climate deniers have a new tactic: doom and gloom. A psychologist discusses managing our fears about the climate crisis and moving towards solutions. The next energy boom in Pennsylvania: solar power.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Climate Change to Bring More Smoggy Days - More smoggy days will be in our future, thanks to climate change. Cities like Pittsburgh could see the number bad air days double by 2050.
- Pennsylvania is on the cusp of a solar energy boom. Some communities want to fight it. - Another front in the debate over energy emerges in Pennsylvania: leasing land for clean energy versus living next to hundreds of solar panels.
- Climate Scientist Michael Mann: ‘We’re Going to Need Every Tool We Have’ - Penn State’s Michael Mann talks about tactics used by climate deniers, what needs to be done about the climate crisis, and why he’s optimistic.
- Climate Change Brings up Some Hard Emotions, but There Can Be Joy in the Struggle - A psychologist explains how people can cope with the feelings of sadness, fear and anxiety around climate change by looking for solutions and meaning in their lives.