Despite decreasing pollution, climate change is making air quality worse. We’ll hear from climate expert Michael Mann who says climate deniers have a new tactic: doom and gloom. A psychologist discusses managing our fears about the climate crisis and moving towards solutions. The next energy boom in Pennsylvania: solar power.

Climate Change to Bring More Smoggy Days - More smoggy days will be in our future, thanks to climate change. Cities like Pittsburgh could see the number bad air days double by 2050.

Pennsylvania is on the cusp of a solar energy boom. Some communities want to fight it. - Another front in the debate over energy emerges in Pennsylvania: leasing land for clean energy versus living next to hundreds of solar panels.

Climate Scientist Michael Mann: ‘We’re Going to Need Every Tool We Have’ - Penn State’s Michael Mann talks about tactics used by climate deniers, what needs to be done about the climate crisis, and why he’s optimistic.