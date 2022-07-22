Greene County residents who say their water has been contaminated from a fracking incident want action. We’ll also hear about a PR campaign by natural gas companies that targets Black and Latino voters in Pennsylvania.
A farmer says a nearby gas well is sometimes as loud as a jet engine. But the noise isn’t from fracking. It’s from supercomputers mining cryptocurrency. Plus, news about environmental funding from the Pennsylvania state budget.
- Greene County community has questions after fracking incident at EQT well - They say a 'frac-out' affected their well water and they can't drink it. They want action from EQT.
- Allegheny County Council votes to ban fracking in county parks, overriding Fitzgerald’s veto - Rich Fitzgerald, who has supported the industry, opposed the measure despite the fact that there are no current proposals to drill on the county land.
- EPA asks a Bitcoin ‘mining’ operation in Clearfield County for information - Big Dog Energy installed 30 natural gas-powered generators and a gas-producing unit at a well pad without authorization from DEP. Now, EPA is involved.
- Study: Offshore wind could reduce Atlantic City’s surfclam fishery revenue up to 25% - The Atlantic surfclam industry generates about $30 million a year. But a new study shows offshore wind development in could cut that income by up to 25%.
- An industry campaign re-brands natural gas as climate-friendly to people of color - The $10 million dollar campaign is to improve the opinion of natural gas to make sure it doesn't go the way of coal.
- Eastern Pennsylvania to get 3 new state parks and a park for ATVs - DCNR Secretary Cindy Dunn told WLVR that eastern Pennsylvania is set to get the new parks. The locations will be announced in late summer or early fall.
- Environmentalists hail latest Pennsylvania budget, even as a key climate program is on hold - Advocacy groups say the new Pennsylvania budget is a win for the environment, making investments in waterways and green spaces, but not climate programs.
- For a rural Pennsylvania area, a cryptocurrency mine brought noise pollution - One neighbor describes the noise coming from the Bitcoin mining site at a nearby gas well as “basically like a jet engine."