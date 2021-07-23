How tourism impacts local communities and their natural resources. Plus, an environmental group is calling for stricter regulations on how companies handle radioactive oil and gas waste. And a network of physicians, researchers, activists and cancer survivors issues a declaration on reducing pollution so fewer people get cancer. And finally, we take a trip to Pennsylvania’s very own prairie
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- What Happens When a Hidden Gem Gets Too Popular? - Canaan Valley has become a trendy tourist destination. That's good for business but it's also straining the resources of a county with just one stoplight and 7,000 year-round residents.
- Group Says Tighter Radiation Controls of Drilling Waste Needed - An exemption in federal law leaves patchwork of state laws to protect public and workers.
- FirstEnergy Admits to Defrauding the Public and Bribing Officials - The power company has agreed to a $230 million penalty, in exchange for possible dismissal of the charges.
- A Rare Prairie in Pennsylvania is in Full Bloom Right Now - The prairie, full of about 225 native plants, is at Jennings Environmental Center. A self-guided walk is available through August 2. Don't miss it!