We talk with scientists who discovered that a songbird rare in Pennsylvania is now breeding in the state. Plus, we explain why experts and community groups are calling for EPA to ban vinyl chloride, the chemical that was released and burned from train cars in the East Palestine derailment. And who is a relatively new air pollution rule in Allegheny County meant to protect?
News about a $5 million settlement from Shell, heat islands in Philadelphia, wildfires in Pa., and natural gas drilling.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- $5M from Shell to be used to monitor air, educate community in wake of air quality violations - The funds come from a settlement with Shell over air quality volitions at its Beaver County ethane cracker.
- Ohio activists join national groups to deliver petition to EPA to ban vinyl chloride - Vinyl chloride, a known carcinogen, was vented from derailed railcars in East Palestine and burned. Very few chemicals in the U.S. have been banned.
- Pa.’s environmental oversight board dismisses petition to raise key cost for conventional drillers - The request was to raise the bond amount for conventional wells. That's the money to plug a well at the end of its useful life.
- Scientists discover first proof of Swainson’s warbler breeding in Pennsylvania - The brown songbird with a sword-like beak has never been known to breed as far north as the Commonwealth.
- When a Mon Valley Air Pollution Episode alert is issued, whose air is at risk? - When a warning is in effect, industrial facilities in the Mon Valley must limit their activities, and residents, especially vulnerable ones, are discouraged from spending time outdoors.