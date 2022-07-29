We talk with three families who are leaving or have left Beaver County because of Shell’s ethane cracker, fearing pollution, and looking for better opportunities. Pennsylvania is looking at bringing American martens, a small weasel, back to the state’s forests.
Plus, we visit a one-of-a-kind prairie habitat in Pennsylvania, home to an endangered rattlesnake and wildflowers. News about the Chesapeake Bay and wild turkeys.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Gone for a century, American Martens might be brought back to Pennsylvania - The Game Commission's wildlife biologist talks about reintroducing American martens to Pennsylvania. The final approval comes next July.
- Leaving Beaver County as Shell’s ethane cracker sets to open - Some families have left or are planning to leave the area, fearing pollution from Shell's cracker plant and looking for better opportunities.
- A Rare Prairie in Pennsylvania is in Full Bloom Right Now - The prairie, full of about 225 native plants, is at Jennings Environmental Center. A self-guided walk is available through August 2. Don't miss it!
- What to know about Pa.’s newest plan to reduce pollution to the Chesapeake Bay - It calls for reducing nitrogen, phosphorous and sediment by 2025. With a price tag of $324 million a year, paying for it could be a problem.
- Turkeys are in decline in Pennsylvania. The Game Commission wants to know why - Loss of habitat, predators and even the weather are among the possible reasons turkeys are in decline.