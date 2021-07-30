While bald eagle populations are increasing, other birds of prey are declining. Philadelphia residents are accusing the city of racism over permitting a new natural gas plant. How homeowners can join foresters in stopping the hemlock wooly adelgid. Plus, news about air quality and fracking.
- EPA Takes up Environmental Justice Complaint Against Philly’s Permit for Natural Gas Power Plant - Residents and activists say the project will increase air pollution and lock in reliance on fossil fuels. They claim institutional racism is involved in the decision.
- How to Control the Pest Threatening the Future of Hemlock Trees - The hemlock woolly adelgid is destroying Pennsylvania's state tree and its forests. Homeowners need to be on the lookout for this invasive insect.
- Pa. Native’s Book Looks at ‘Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds,’ Challenges From Climate Change - A new book examines challenges for birds that migrate across the globe, but also, according to the author, the "astounding resilience of nature."
- Pa. Supreme Court Rules Drilling Revenue From State Forests Must Be Used for Conservation - Revenue like bonus, rental, and penalty payments from oil and gas drilling in state forests must go toward conservation, not balancing the state budget.
- Town Hall Calls Attention to Pittsburgh Air Quality Problems - This is the third meeting of residents who want stricter controls of air pollution that plagues the Mon Valley and other Pittsburgh neighborhoods.
- America’s Birds of Prey Are Largely Doing OK, With Notable Exceptions - New analyses from raptor migration counts across North America show that bald eagle populations are on the rise, while other birds of prey are having a tougher time.
- Parts of Pa. Got Hazy Because of Intense Western Wildfires. It Could Happen More Often. - Smoke from western wildfires usually stays high in the atmosphere. As climate change fuels more intense wildfires, hazy skies in the East may become more frequent.