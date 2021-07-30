While bald eagle populations are increasing, other birds of prey are declining. Philadelphia residents are accusing the city of racism over permitting a new natural gas plant. How homeowners can join foresters in stopping the hemlock wooly adelgid. Plus, news about air quality and fracking.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

EPA Takes up Environmental Justice Complaint Against Philly’s Permit for Natural Gas Power Plant - Residents and activists say the project will increase air pollution and lock in reliance on fossil fuels. They claim institutional racism is involved in the decision.

How to Control the Pest Threatening the Future of Hemlock Trees - The hemlock woolly adelgid is destroying Pennsylvania's state tree and its forests. Homeowners need to be on the lookout for this invasive insect.

Pa. Supreme Court Rules Drilling Revenue From State Forests Must Be Used for Conservation - Revenue like bonus, rental, and penalty payments from oil and gas drilling in state forests must go toward conservation, not balancing the state budget.

Town Hall Calls Attention to Pittsburgh Air Quality Problems - This is the third meeting of residents who want stricter controls of air pollution that plagues the Mon Valley and other Pittsburgh neighborhoods.

America’s Birds of Prey Are Largely Doing OK, With Notable Exceptions - New analyses from raptor migration counts across North America show that bald eagle populations are on the rise, while other birds of prey are having a tougher time.