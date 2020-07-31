We follow Pennsylvania shale gas to Scotland, where ethane is being made into plastic. We also delve into the Scottish fracking debate and how they’re dealing with plastic pollution. News about a green stimulus plan for Pennsylvania and reimagining Appalachia with a clean, sustainable future for all.

Plan to ‘Reimagine Appalachia’ Touts Jobs, Justice and Sustainability for the Ohio Valley - A coalition wants a new vision built on natural resources and well-paying jobs, while addressing climate change and racial injustice.

Green Stimulus Proposal Calls for Departure from Legislative Business as Usual - PennFuture calls for supporting nature-based tourism, agriculture and renewable energy and creating a modern-day Civilian Conservation Corps.

Scotland is Turning Pennsylvania Shale Gas into Plastic. But What Happens to It Next? - Plastic in the form of pellets and single-use products are polluting the ocean. Efforts to clean it up are underway.

Uneasy State of Affairs: Scotland’s Use of American Shale Gas - Despite a ban on fracking, Scotland imports shale gas from Pennsylvania for its plastics industry. This has some activists saying 'no fracking here, no fracking anywhere.'