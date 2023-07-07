Activists gathered to protest a rush of proposed drilling leases on Ohio public lands, including a beloved state park. In Pennsylvania, a program helps forest owners sustainably manage their lands and help mitigate climate change. And a project is seeking Pa. owners of former mineland for an effort to plant native trees and restore forests. Plus, an urban farmer inspires healthy eating in Pittsburgh.
News about Pa.’s program to encourage electric vehicles, Norfolk Southern’s progress in removing contaminated soil from the derailment site, and how climate change is increasing the risk of Lyme disease.
- Forest owners look to the carbon market to help manage their trees - A program that started in Pennsylvania sells carbon credits on behalf of smaller family forest owners.
- Norfolk Southern finishes soil remediation under East Palestine train tracks - Norfolk Southern has completed soil remediation under both tracks in East Palestine where the February train derailment took place.
- Climate change in Pa. is increasing risk of Lyme disease, other tick-borne illnesses - Lyme disease can cause a raft of medical issues, including facial palsy, severe neck and headaches, and arthritis.
- Pa. leads in EV incentives, but lags in planning and goals, report says - Pennsylvania falls in the middle of the pack when it comes to state policies that make it easier for people to use electric vehicles.
- Company seeks former mine lands for reforestation - Owners of formerly-mined lands now have a chance to transform their properties into young, healthy forests.
- Activists rally to prevent fracking under Ohio’s Salt Fork State Park - They’re fighting against a new law that requires state agencies to consider proposals to drill for oil and gas under Ohio’s public lands.
- Family farm inspires healthy eating in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood - In the third installment of our four-part series, “Sowing Soil with Soul” in partnership with Soul Pitt Media, we visit the Freeman Family Farm & Greenhouse.