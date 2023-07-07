Activists gathered to protest a rush of proposed drilling leases on Ohio public lands, including a beloved state park. In Pennsylvania, a program helps forest owners sustainably manage their lands and help mitigate climate change. And a project is seeking Pa. owners of former mineland for an effort to plant native trees and restore forests. Plus, an urban farmer inspires healthy eating in Pittsburgh.

News about Pa.’s program to encourage electric vehicles, Norfolk Southern’s progress in removing contaminated soil from the derailment site, and how climate change is increasing the risk of Lyme disease.

