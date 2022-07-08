This week, we talk with a reporter with Inside Climate News who says the Supreme Court EPA decision could result in more expensive regulations for power plants. We also take a closer look at why Pennsylvania and other states are suing the US Postal Service over a lack of electric vehicles in its plan to replace its fleet.

And, researchers are using a program trained to identify bird species from hours of birdsong recorded in the forest to help with conservation.

Plus, news about the spotted lanternfly, fracking in Allegheny County parks, and a poll that shows two-thirds of Pennsylvanians accept climate change.

