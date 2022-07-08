This week, we talk with a reporter with Inside Climate News who says the Supreme Court EPA decision could result in more expensive regulations for power plants. We also take a closer look at why Pennsylvania and other states are suing the US Postal Service over a lack of electric vehicles in its plan to replace its fleet.
And, researchers are using a program trained to identify bird species from hours of birdsong recorded in the forest to help with conservation.
Plus, news about the spotted lanternfly, fracking in Allegheny County parks, and a poll that shows two-thirds of Pennsylvanians accept climate change.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Researchers are finding spotted lanternflies make a tasty meal for some birds and other bugs - Newly discovered predators of the spotted lanternfly like praying mantises, spiders and cardinals could lead to biological controls for the invasive bug.
- Climate change could make prescribed fires in Pennsylvania more challenging - Prescribed fires can help prevent future fires, control invasive species and create habitat. But climate change could make them harder to contain.
- Why Pennsylvania and 15 other states are suing the U.S. Postal Service over lack of electric vehicles - Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro called the Postal Service plan to replace a only fraction of its fleet with EVs "hastily and sloppily done.”
- Allegheny County Council votes to ban fracking in county parks, but Fitzgerald promises veto - Supporters cheered the ban, which includes other industrial activity. Those opposed say it could hamstring the county.
- The Supreme Court’s EPA ruling: A loss of authority or a lesson in ‘be careful what you wish for’? - The decision in West Virginia v. EPA could result in more expensive and restrictive carbon regulation or the erosion of agencies’ ability to address society’s most pressing needs.
- Despite Supreme Court climate ruling, Pennsylvania retains power to set limits - Lawyers say the Supreme Court ruling limiting EPA's ability to regulate CO2 is not likely to have a significant impact in Pennsylvania.
- A new poll shows 75% of Pennsylvanians accept evidence of climate change - It’s the highest level of acceptance since Muhlenberg College pollsters started asking the question 15 years ago.