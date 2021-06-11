The EPA heard from Pittsburgh communities concerned about lead in drinking water. Good news for dragonflies on the Ohio River. Bad news for coal with closures of a coal mine and coal-fired power plant. We tag along on a bike ride that has its own soundtrack.
- Even on the Trail, the Music Never Stops - WYEP's production director, Brian Siewiorek, left the headphones behind on a recent bike trip from Pittsburgh to D.C. But even then, he couldn't get the music out of his head.
- Cheswick power plant to close in September - The coal-fired power plant is one of Allegheny County's top 10 single sources of air pollution. The company cited higher costs of environmental compliance and "unfavorable economic conditions."
- EPA Listens to Pittsburgh Leaders at Roundtable on Lead in Drinking Water - Local leaders and advocates tell EPA that lead in drinking water is a problem in Allegheny County, especially for children of color.
- Lordstown Motors Takes ‘Voltage Valley’ on Wild Ride After Revelation of Financial Uncertainty - Stocks of Lordstown Motors tumbled as its troubling SEC filing was made public. The Mahoning Valley region in Ohio hopes electric cars will drive its future.
- Coal Mine Along PA-WV Border Is Closing - About 180 miners in Greene County will lose their jobs. Coal production is at its lowest levels since the 1970s.
- Report Shows Rebound for Natural Gas as Production, Prices Rise - Pennsylvania’s gas industry increased production by 5.4 percent in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the year before.