The EPA heard from Pittsburgh communities concerned about lead in drinking water. Good news for dragonflies on the Ohio River. Bad news for coal with closures of a coal mine and coal-fired power plant. We tag along on a bike ride that has its own soundtrack.

Even on the Trail, the Music Never Stops - WYEP's production director, Brian Siewiorek, left the headphones behind on a recent bike trip from Pittsburgh to D.C. But even then, he couldn't get the music out of his head.

Cheswick power plant to close in September - The coal-fired power plant is one of Allegheny County's top 10 single sources of air pollution. The company cited higher costs of environmental compliance and "unfavorable economic conditions."

EPA Listens to Pittsburgh Leaders at Roundtable on Lead in Drinking Water - Local leaders and advocates tell EPA that lead in drinking water is a problem in Allegheny County, especially for children of color.

Lordstown Motors Takes ‘Voltage Valley’ on Wild Ride After Revelation of Financial Uncertainty - Stocks of Lordstown Motors tumbled as its troubling SEC filing was made public. The Mahoning Valley region in Ohio hopes electric cars will drive its future.

Coal Mine Along PA-WV Border Is Closing - About 180 miners in Greene County will lose their jobs. Coal production is at its lowest levels since the 1970s.