Reforesting minelands, a second time around. Pa. GOP wants to stop the state from joining a trading program for carbon emissions. A 16-year-old activist says there’s no time left for moderate climate policies. Why the Yough River is on the Most Endangered Rivers list.

House Committee Takes First Step to Block Pa.’s Entry into Cap-and-Trade Program - The cap-and-trade program would address climate change by putting a price on carbon emissions. Republicans say it's a tax.

Why the Lower Youghiogheny River Landed on Most Endangered Rivers List - River recreation and the GAP trail make the Lower Yough a popular destination. American Rivers put the river on the list because of gas development.

Former Minelands Get an Ecological Do-Over - Replanting reclaimed mine sites with native trees is part of an effort to do mine reclamation right a second time around.