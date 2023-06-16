We talk with the EPA regional administrator about environmental test results for samples taken from farms near East Palestine, after the train derailment and fires there. And, we visit a Black urban farmer in Pittsburgh’s Hill District in our series, “Sowing Soil with Soul.” Plus, every part of an invasive plant now common along Pennsylvania roadsides, is poisonous. We’ll tell you how to identify it.
- EPA assures farmers that it’s safe to grow food near East Palestine train derailment - The agency says the results of extensive testing for chemicals reveal nothing worrying for farmers or consumers.
- Peace, love, friendship and food come together on an urban farm in Pittsburgh’s Hill District - In the first installment of our four-part series, “Sowing Soil with Soul” in partnership with Soul Pitt Media, we visit Kent Bey of the Peace and Friendship Farm.
- How to spot poison hemlock, a dangerous invasive plant masquerading as a wildflower - Its lacy, white flowers are sometimes confused with other plants in the same family, like Queen Anne's lace. If ingested, poison hemlock can be fatal.