US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm talks about jobs for the region in a clean energy future. A local project trains volunteers to keep an eye on bees and other pollinators. An environmental justice organizer is hopeful about young people in the movement. News about air quality in Allegheny County.

Natural Gas Impact Fees Hit Lowest Level on Record in 2020 - Pennsylvania collected about $146 million from natural gas drillers last year in impact fees — the lowest amount paid since the fee started.

Energy Secretary Pushes Jobs in Coal and Natural Gas Communities From Climate Action - Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm discusses how coal and gas communities could gain jobs as a result of climate action, as the country moves to renewables.

Pa. Democrats Unveil RGGI Investment Plan While Republicans Move to Block Entry - The Wolf Administration estimates joining Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative will raise about $300 million in the first year by charging power plants for their carbon emissions. Republicans say it will devastate coal communities.

Citizen Science Project Trains Volunteers to Monitor Pollinators - Citizen scientists can get up close and personal with some of the bees, flies and ants that pollinate wildflowers.