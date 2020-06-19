What’s the legacy of the Trump administration’s 100 environmental rollbacks? We talk with a lawyer tracking the changes. Pennsylvania’s attorney general charges two companies with crimes related to their fracking operations. Minerworkers’ unions sue Trump admin. over a lack of safety rules for COVID-19.

Mineworkers’ Unions Sue Trump Administration Over Lack of COVID-19 Safety Rules - Unions say coal miners are at a high risk for COVID-19 because of cramped quarters and exposure to silica and diesel emissions.

Impact Fees Collected From Gas Drillers Dropped in 2019 - Drillers paid just over $200 million last year, about $51 million less than in 2018. The money goes to communities where drilling happens, to help offset the effects of the industry.

Tracking Trump’s 100 Environmental Rollbacks - The lasting legacy of some key rollbacks will be to limit the ability of future administration to regulate the environment and climate.

Pa. Attorney General Charges Cabot Oil and Gas with Environmental Crimes in Dimock - AG Shapiro filed 15 criminal charges, including nine felonies, after more than a decade since Cabot's fracking activities caused well water contamination.