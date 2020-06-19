What’s the legacy of the Trump administration’s 100 environmental rollbacks? We talk with a lawyer tracking the changes. Pennsylvania’s attorney general charges two companies with crimes related to their fracking operations. Minerworkers’ unions sue Trump admin. over a lack of safety rules for COVID-19.
- Mineworkers’ Unions Sue Trump Administration Over Lack of COVID-19 Safety Rules - Unions say coal miners are at a high risk for COVID-19 because of cramped quarters and exposure to silica and diesel emissions.
- Impact Fees Collected From Gas Drillers Dropped in 2019 - Drillers paid just over $200 million last year, about $51 million less than in 2018. The money goes to communities where drilling happens, to help offset the effects of the industry.
- Tracking Trump’s 100 Environmental Rollbacks - The lasting legacy of some key rollbacks will be to limit the ability of future administration to regulate the environment and climate.
- Pa. Attorney General Charges Cabot Oil and Gas with Environmental Crimes in Dimock - AG Shapiro filed 15 criminal charges, including nine felonies, after more than a decade since Cabot's fracking activities caused well water contamination.
- Range Resources Pleads ‘No Contest’ to Environmental Crimes at Southwest Pa. Well Sites - Attorney General Josh Shapiro charged the company for leaks and spills at gas well sites in Washington County.