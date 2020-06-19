fbpx

What’s the legacy of the Trump administration’s 100 environmental rollbacks? We talk with a lawyer tracking the changes. Pennsylvania’s attorney general charges two companies with crimes related to their fracking operations. Minerworkers’ unions sue Trump admin. over a lack of safety rules for COVID-19.

