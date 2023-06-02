Some residents of the Mon Valley say money from an air pollution settlement with U.S. Steel isn’t being spent on the public health and environmental projects it was supposed to fund. We’ll also dig into state-led efforts to thwart ESG investment strategies that consider risks like climate change. And, teenagers who live in the shadow of a massive new petrochemical plant and nearby the East Palestine train derailment are becoming more aware of environmental threats.

News about climate change predictions for Philadelphia, an EPA fine for an Allegheny County polluter, orphaned oil and gas wells, and an effort to reduce pollution to the Chesapeake Bay.

