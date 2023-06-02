Some residents of the Mon Valley say money from an air pollution settlement with U.S. Steel isn’t being spent on the public health and environmental projects it was supposed to fund. We’ll also dig into state-led efforts to thwart ESG investment strategies that consider risks like climate change. And, teenagers who live in the shadow of a massive new petrochemical plant and nearby the East Palestine train derailment are becoming more aware of environmental threats.
News about climate change predictions for Philadelphia, an EPA fine for an Allegheny County polluter, orphaned oil and gas wells, and an effort to reduce pollution to the Chesapeake Bay.
Additional links: Philly to experience frequent heat waves, flooding, says Drexel report
- Ohio, like other GOP-led states, would limit considering climate change in pension investments - They want to prevent public pension funds from considering environmental factors like how a company addresses climate change.
- These high school students are grappling with living in the shadow of chemical pollution - Living near Shell's ethane cracker and East Palestine, one student came to a realization: "I was like, ‘Oh, wait a minute, stuff is actually serious.'"
- Mon Valley leaders have $5M in U.S. Steel fines to spend, but little has gone to public health - So far, funds have gone for things like snowplows, street lights and ballfields, with only 7 percent for public health or environmental projects.
- Pa. advocates say more scrutiny needed over well-plugging money - Pennsylvania has received $25 million so far to plug old oil and gas wells, which can leak methane, a greenhouse gas.
- EPA working with 5 Pa. farms on targeted pollution reduction to benefit Chesapeake Bay - Agriculture accounts for about 90% of the reductions needed for Pennsylvania to meet its goals for the Bay.
- EPA issues $2.4 M fine to Eastman Chemical for pollution at western Pa. site - The facility along the Monongahela River violated the Clean Water and Clean Air acts, including spills of chemicals like styrene.