The first town in Allegheny County commits to creating a bird-friendly community as an official Bird Town. We also talk with a climate scientist about how this week’s heat wave is related to climate change. We have a preview of next week’s release of the final report of a federal investigation into last year’s Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, which will include insights into the decision to vent vinyl chloride from some of the railcars and burn it, which caused chemical contamination.

We have news about toxic PFAS in school drinking water, concerns about a possible new gas pipeline and an innovative hive to encourage beekeeping.

