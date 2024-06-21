The first town in Allegheny County commits to creating a bird-friendly community as an official Bird Town. We also talk with a climate scientist about how this week’s heat wave is related to climate change. We have a preview of next week’s release of the final report of a federal investigation into last year’s Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, which will include insights into the decision to vent vinyl chloride from some of the railcars and burn it, which caused chemical contamination.
We have news about toxic PFAS in school drinking water, concerns about a possible new gas pipeline and an innovative hive to encourage beekeeping.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- NTSB set to vote on investigation of Ohio train derailment - On Tuesday, the National Transportation Safety Board will vote on the findings of its investigation. The decision to ‘vent and burn’ vinyl chloride is among the issues.
- First ‘Bird Town’ in Allegheny County commits to creating a bird-friendly community - A program supporting birds has migrated to Allegheny County. Swissvale is the first to join the Bird Town effort.
- More than 30 Pa. schools detected toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in their drinking water that exceed EPA standard - For the first time, Pa. schools with on-site wells have been required to test drinking water for PFAS.
- A Delaware inventor wants you to consider raising bees - A unique hive design aims to reduce the physical demands on beekeepers while drastically improving colony survival rates.
- An extension of the Mountain Valley Pipeline might be the next big energy fight - MVP Southgate would run from the Mountain Valley Pipeline terminus in southern Virginia into North Carolina, carrying gas from the region, including Pennsylvania.
- Climate change is making heat waves like this week’s more common and severe in Pa. - A Penn State climate scientist explains how climate change is making heatwaves more likely and the health implications of higher temperatures.